Compared to March 2026, gross satisfaction with President Marcos rose from 33%, gross undecided hardly moved from 18 percent, and gross dissatisfaction fell from 49 percent.

As of June 2026, Marcos’s rating was highest in Balance Luzon at 11, followed by the Visayas at -3, Metro Manila at -24, and Mindanao at -35.

From March 2026, the president’s net satisfaction rose in all areas, rising by 9 points from 2 in Balance Luzon, by 12 points from -15 in the Visayas, by 7 points from -31 in Metro Manila, and by 5 points from -40 in Mindanao.

In both rural and urban areas, Marcos’s net satisfaction rating rose by 7 points from -9 to -2 in rural areas, and by 8 points from -20 to -12 in urban areas.

Meanwhile, the SWS survey also found that 43 percent say Marcos is serving the interests of the rich, 35 percent of the poor, and 25 percent of the middle class.

Among those who say the president is serving the interests of the poor, the rating was good at 42 points, compared to moderate at 13 among those who said he is serving the interests of the middle class, and bad at -35 among those who said he is serving the interests of the rich.

Compared to March 2026, net satisfaction with the president among those who said he is serving the interests of the poor stayed good, up by 2 points from +40.

However, it fell to moderate among those who said he is serving the interests of the middle class, down from 31, and at the same time, it stayed at -35 among those who said he is serving the interests of the rich.