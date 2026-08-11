“I got—I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,” Pitt said.

The actor clarified that he now drinks in a “more restrained manner,” emphasizing that he has to be careful with his alcohol consumption after previously becoming overconfident about his ability to drink.

“In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, ‘Yep, nope, not good for me.’ Not in big quantities,” he said.

“I have to be professional about it,” Pitt added.

The Oscar-winning actor has been open about his sobriety journey over the years. He began his path to sobriety in 2016 following the incident that led to his divorce from then-wife Angelina Jolie. During the incident, Pitt reportedly struck Jolie and one of their six children while intoxicated.

Pitt also recalled a particularly difficult period in his life when he experienced suicidal thoughts amid struggles with his family.

“The pain was so oppressive that—I wasn’t going to act on this, but I could feel—I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief,” he recalled.

Despite the challenges he faced, Pitt said he eventually began doing better with the support of friends, including actor Bradley Cooper. Pitt publicly acknowledged Cooper’s support during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.