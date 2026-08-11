The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Tuesday that the Pasig River Ferry Service had resumed normal operations after being suspended since 5 August amid bad weather.
“Balik na sa normal ang operasyon ng MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service ngayong araw, Agosto 11,” the agency said in an advisory.
“Pinapayuhan pa rin ang lahat na mag-ingat sa gitna ng sama ng panahon,” the agency added.
The Pasig River Ferry Service was suspended on 5 August as heavy rains associated with the southwest monsoon affected Metro Manila.