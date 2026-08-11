The bill also establishes a recall system that would give the public the power to remove politicians from the Welsh Parliament between elections if they are found to have committed specified misconduct.

The legislation was approved with 50 members voting in favor and only one, Reform's Laura Anne Jones, voting against it.

Before its approval, concerns were raised over potential violations of free speech. Supporters of the legislation, however, argued that it could help restore trust and confidence in public institutions while strengthening the accountability of elected officials.

Critics warned that the law could also hinder legitimate democratic debate during election campaigns, particularly if it is used to restrict political statements that are disputed but not deliberately false.