The 20 facilities have a combined contracted capacity of approximately 1.22 MW and are expected to complete their transition by September.

“At Borromeo Motoring Group, we continuously look for opportunities to improve efficiency across our operations,” said Andre Borromeo, Borromeo Motoring Group Director.

“As our dealership network grows, energy management becomes increasingly important in supporting day-to-day operations and delivering a consistent customer service experience. Our partnership with COREnergy allows us to take a more strategic approach to managing one of our key operating costs while maintaining our focus on serving customers and growing the business.”

Borromeo Motoring operates dealerships representing automotive and motorcycle brands including Ford, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki, Hyundai and Yamaha.

Electricity across its facilities supports showrooms, service centers, diagnostic equipment, parts storage, administrative offices, and customer-facing operations.

“Automotive dealerships today are complex operational environments that support sales, service, parts distribution, and customer experience under one roof,” said Marko Sarmiento, COREnergy Vice President and Head of Operations. “As these operations become increasingly sophisticated, energy management plays a more important role in driving efficiency and business performance.”

Through its Power of Choice offering, COREnergy provides businesses with options to manage electricity requirements across growing and distributed operations.