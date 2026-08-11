Rio Brasil Terminal (RBT), International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation at the Port of Rio de Janeiro, has expanded its domestic shipping connectivity with the addition of Norcoast’s regular cabotage service.
The service made its first call at RBT on 21 July with the arrival of the vessel NC BREDA.
Norcoast’s service handles domestic cabotage and feeder cargo, linking Rio de Janeiro with the Manaus Free Trade Zone and major Brazilian ports, including Pecém, Suape, Salvador, Santos, Paranaguá and Itajaí.
RBT said the service provides customers with greater transport flexibility and more efficient logistics options. Its rail connections also extend the service’s reach to markets in Minas Gerais and São Paulo.
“Norcoast’s arrival at RBT reinforces the terminal’s role in national logistics integration, contributing to the strengthening of cabotage and the sector’s competitiveness,” RBT CEO Roberto Lopes said.
Norcoast Commercial Director Marcio Salmi said the expansion supports the company’s multimodal strategy and provides more logistics options for customers across Brazil.
ICTSI, founded in the Philippines in 1987, operates more than 30 terminals across six continents.