Two women nabbed in fake gold ring scam

Two women were arrested after allegedly attempting to swindle a jewelry shop using a fake gold ring at the public market in Vigan City on 22 May, according to the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office.
Police said the incident occurred at around 1:40 p.m. inside Sally’s Jewelry Shop at the Vigan City Public Market.
Authorities identified the suspects as a 45-year-old woman from Malabon City who is currently residing in Laoag City, and her 41-year-old companion, also a resident of Laoag City. Both were reported to be unemployed.
Initial investigation showed that the suspects allegedly entered the shop and offered an 18-karat gold ring to a 48-year-old businesswoman from Barangay Pong-ol, Vigan City.
The victim later instructed the suspects to transact with her live-in partner, who examined and weighed the item before offering P28,000 for the ring. However, while the jewelry was being tested for authenticity, the suspects — who had already received the cash — allegedly fled.
Moments later, the ring was discovered to be fake and had no cash value.
The victims immediately chased the suspects and sought police assistance. Responding personnel from the Vigan City Police Station launched a pursuit operation that led to the interception and arrest of the two women.
Police said a tricycle driver also played a key role in foiling the escape after unknowingly transporting the suspects and later coordinating with authorities, resulting in their arrest.