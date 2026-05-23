Two women nabbed in fake gold ring scam

Two women were arrested after allegedly attempting to swindle a jewelry shop using a fake gold ring at the public market in Vigan City on 22 May, according to the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1:40 p.m. inside Sally’s Jewelry Shop at the Vigan City Public Market.

Authorities identified the suspects as a 45-year-old woman from Malabon City who is currently residing in Laoag City, and her 41-year-old companion, also a resident of Laoag City. Both were reported to be unemployed.