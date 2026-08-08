He added that seven injuries in Benguet were also reported and are being validated.

“Tuloy-tuloy pa rin nating nararanasan ang Southwest Monsoon lalo na sa norte, sa Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra, Benguet and parts of Region 3, even hanggang Mindoro,” Alejandro said.

“As of this morning, mayroon na tayong 74,800 families or 261,000 persons na apektado sa weather system na ito,” he said, adding that 2,500 families are in 83 evacuation centers, while more or less 2,200 individuals are being served outside evacuation centers.

“Nagbibigay tulong tayo in terms of making sure na ma-evacuate 'yung mga nasa river tributaries (sa Pangasinan) dahil tuloy-tuloy ang pagbaba ng tubig galing sa mga bundok sa CAR... Tuloy-tuloy pa ang pag-uulan. Hindi tayo titigil sa pagbibigay ng ayuda doon at pagmo-monitor,” Alejandro said.

Sixty-three areas have been reported flooded, most of them in Regions 1 and 3 and parts of Calabarzon. Some road sections remained impassable due to flooding.

Landslides were also reported in Region 1 and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Alejandro said.

“'Yung mga may balak na pumunta ng Baguio at Cordillera, hindi pa advisable na umakyat kasi may mga landslide at rockslide sa Benguet,” he said.

“In terms of damage naman, 120 houses ang reported na damage sa Region 1, CAR at Region 3,” he added.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), meanwhile, reported that a total of 74,755 families have been affected across Luzon, with 2,519 families staying in evacuation centers.

Additionally, 120 houses were damaged, with 112 partially damaged and eight totally damaged.

Damage to infrastructure was placed at P105.5 million, while agricultural damage amounted to P3,531,927.

According to the NDRRMC, the government has provided assistance worth P7,378,161.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced Saturday that 13 seaports had canceled sea trips in Regions 1, 3 and 5 and Mimaropa.

The PPA clarified that it does not cancel trips. However, when the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) issues a “no sail policy,” ships in affected areas are prohibited from sailing.

State weather forecasters said that while Tropical Depression Luis dissipated on 4 August and Tropical Depression Maymay exited the Philippine landmass on Thursday afternoon before weakening into a low-pressure area on 7 August, Luzon and the Visayas will continue to experience rains due to the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), which is expected to persist until next week.