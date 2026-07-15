She was riding a motorcycle driven by her husband on their way to the Bangued bus terminal when two men on another motorcycle opened fire on them.

Valencia was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries.

The suspect was arrested inside his school office after classes had ended and students had left the campus.

According to investigators, a key witness identified the principal as the gunman who fled the scene aboard the getaway motorcycle immediately after the shooting.

Police said the investigation indicates the attack may have been motivated by personal resentment and the suspect's alleged fear of criminal prosecution.

Authorities said Valencia had recently learned that her 15-year-old daughter was allegedly involved in a relationship with the principal that reportedly began when the girl was 12 years old. Investigators said Valencia had been preparing to file criminal charges against the suspect before she was killed.

Police have yet to identify the alleged motorcycle driver involved in the attack, who remains at large. The firearm used in the shooting has also not been recovered.

Valencia was a resident of Barangay Pawa, Lagangilang, Abra, and worked as a teacher at a school in Taguig City.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to search for the remaining suspect and gather additional evidence.