New farm-to-market access roads in Barangays Naguirayan, Monggoc, and Garreta in Pidigan now provide farmers with easier transport for agricultural products while improving residents' access to schools, health centers, and other essential services.

A slope protection project in Barangay Sulbec, Pidigan was also completed to prevent soil erosion and help safeguard nearby homes and community facilities.

Meanwhile, two additional community-prioritized infrastructure projects under the program remain under construction and are expected to be completed within their scheduled timelines.