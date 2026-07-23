BAGUIO CITY — Five community infrastructure projects worth P4.94 million have been completed in Abra to improve agricultural transport and strengthen public safety in rural communities.
The projects were funded through the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program, with counterpart funding from local government units.
New farm-to-market access roads in Barangays Naguirayan, Monggoc, and Garreta in Pidigan now provide farmers with easier transport for agricultural products while improving residents' access to schools, health centers, and other essential services.
A slope protection project in Barangay Sulbec, Pidigan was also completed to prevent soil erosion and help safeguard nearby homes and community facilities.
Meanwhile, two additional community-prioritized infrastructure projects under the program remain under construction and are expected to be completed within their scheduled timelines.