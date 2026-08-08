A month before the examinations, Gaerlan, the 2026 Bar chairperson, reminded aspiring lawyers that they had already proven more than they realized and urged them to see the test through with a strong finish.

He said the dream that started their law journey would carry them through the final stretch.

“Whatever these last few weeks hold, meet them the way you have met everything so far: head on, without flinching, without looking for the easier road. #StrivewithHopeandGrit has always meant fighting for what you want with your eyes open, and your heart unshaken,” Gaerlan said in Bar Bulletin No. 4.

Gaerlan also called on examinees to ensure that their answers in the Bar come from their own hard work so they can take pride in their achievement.

“Let them be #SuccessAchievedthroughMerit, earned honestly, without shortcuts, without compromise. That is the only kind of victory you can be proud of: worthy of every sacrifice you and your families have made, worthy of the title you have given so much for, and worthy of the profession you now stand ready to join,” he said.

He said the 2026 Bar examinations were not only about passing a test but also about revealing the best of who the examinees are and who they are becoming.

Gaerlan also assured the examinees that they are not alone in the journey, saying he would be with them until the end and expressing hope that their dreams would come true.