The San Marcelino local government, led by Mayor Elvis Ragadio Soria, is monitoring the situation. Soria urged residents of Barangay Sta. Fe to remain vigilant and monitor official advisories and warnings for their safety.

Meanwhile, the Zambales Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) assisted in the sandbagging operations to minimize further damage caused by Typhoon Maymay.

PDRRMO-Zambales chief Rolex Estella led the team in providing support and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of the dike in Barangay Sta. Fe.

“Nagbayanihan ang mga residente sa pamamagitan ng sandbagging sa gilid ng dike at tulay na nagdudugtong sa kanilang komunidad, bilang agarang hakbang upang maprotektahan ang lugar mula sa rumaragasang tubig mula sa kabundukan,” Estella said.

Zambales Gov. Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. provided relief goods to residents who took part in the sandbagging operations.

“Patuloy ang pagtugon ng ating tanggapan sa bawat hamon na kinahaharap ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ngayong panahon ng tag-ulan at mga kalamidad. Sa bayanihan at agarang pagkilos, sama-sama nating napoprotektahan ang bawat Zambaleño,” Ebdane said.

Zambales is currently under a state-issued Red Rainfall Warning as the enhanced Southwest Monsoon brings heavy and persistent rains across the province.

According to PAGASA advisories, serious flooding is expected in low-lying and flood-prone areas, particularly in Subic, San Antonio, Castillejos and Olongapo.