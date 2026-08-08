Without hesitation, Marfa rushed to their aid but was overpowered by the strong current and submerged.

Police personnel, led by the chief of police, together with responders from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), immediately launched search and retrieval operations.

Marfa was recovered and rushed to Cadiz District Hospital for emergency medical intervention but was declared dead on arrival. His cause of death was certified as asphyxia due to drowning.

“PMSg Marfa made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. His courage and willingness to risk his own life to save others reflect the finest traditions of the Philippine National Police,” PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

“Sa halip na unahin ang sariling kaligtasan, pinili niyang iligtas ang kanyang kasamahan. Hindi malilimutan ang kanyang tapang at sakripisyo,” Nartatez said.

The PNP, according to Nartatez, extended its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and loved ones of Marfa, honoring his selfless act and unwavering dedication to protecting others.

“PMSg Marfa’s final act of courage leaves a lasting reminder of the risks carried by those who wear the police uniform—and of the lives they are willing to protect even at the greatest personal cost,” the police chief said.

“As the PNP honors the sacrifice of PMSg Fernando P. Marfa and remains steadfast in protecting communities under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., it continues to assure the public of its vision of ‘Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman,’” Nartatez added.