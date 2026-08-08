According to Matibag, the lawyers are from a major law firm, with two of them being senior, or name, partners, while the other two are new lawyers.

The bureau is seeking to determine the individuals who engaged and instructed the four lawyers in preparing affidavits to be filed by five women against Recto.

Alias Ken and 5 women

Matibag said he allegedly admitted that there was a mix-up in the NBI’s case handling of the “Honey Trap” scheme, based on the latest social media post of Batangas Representative Leandro before the congressman left the country.

The NBI director noted that a media report created the impression that the five women rescued by the NBI during the entrapment and rescue operations were allegedly intended to be used as bait for Recto.

“The story is that they were arrested,” Matibag pointed out, referring to the five women and alias “Ken,” who were all arrested.

He added that alias “Ken” is a talent manager who was arrested while accompanying the five women during the entrapment and rescue operation.

Matibag revealed that the talent manager has long been listed in the NBI National Capital Region’s records, with a job involving bringing women and men into prostitution.

“So, when the news first came out, some of those who covered it [media] thought that the five [women] would be used as bait for ES Ralph Recto,” he said.

“And not,” the NBI director reiterated, noting that the five women were rescued during a separate entrapment operation.

The NBI chief stressed that when alias “Ken” was already inside the room and the marked money had been handed over as payment for the transaction, NBI operatives wearing body cameras informed the talent manager that he was being arrested for human trafficking in connection with the women he had brought.

“When he was being interviewed, Alias Ken still denied receiving the money or committing human trafficking,” Matibag said.

The director, however, added that during the interview, alias “Ken” suddenly asked if the arrest had anything to do with their plan to conduct a character assassination against Recto.

The NBI investigators were alarmed upon hearing alias “Ken’s” statements, prompting the agency to deepen its investigation, according to Matibag.

Matibag, meanwhile, revealed that, based on the NBI investigation, the plan was to create a story against Recto and have the women execute affidavits, file a complaint with the prosecutor’s office, and then hold a press conference.

“So, what does that mean? They were really just going to fabricate a story to discredit and destroy the reputation of the executive secretary,” he said.

Paras and Leviste

Former Congressman Jing Paras was also mentioned by NBI Director Matibag in connection with the alleged “Honey Trap” scheme against Recto.

Matibag said Paras was the one who would gather the discussions about the scheme, which started on 26 May.

“There were meetings on July 11, 15, and 26, and the one who mentioned the name of Congressman Leviste was Jing Paras, who would shoulder the expenses, and there were already four lawyers involved who were preparing the affidavits supposedly for the four women,” the NBI director said.

The bureau chief stressed that both Paras and Leviste should have appeared before the NBI last Thursday, but the former and current congressmen did not attend. Instead, they sent lawyers with letters requesting them to appear on 11 August.

Matibag, however, challenged Paras to categorically deny that he had spoken with alias “Ken” and that they had planned to carry out the scheme, noting that the former congressman did not need to appear before the NBI and could instead respond through social media.

“The question I have for him and Cong. Leviste is, categorically, can you deny that you spoke [with Alias Ken] and planned this [scheme]?” he reiterated.

NBI rejects request to present evidence

The NBI director rejected the request of Atty. Toletinto and Leviste’s lawyer for the NBI to present the affidavits and evidence.

“Of course not. Because they might weave a story and make up an alibi. Answer first what your recollection is.

“Answer that first. And after you answer that, we will give you the investigation findings. We will endorse them to the National Prosecution Service at the DOJ for them to decide, and surely, they will be given a copy,” Matibag said.

The NBI director stressed that DOJ Memorandum Circular No. 48 prohibits the release of documents while an investigation is ongoing.

Matibag, however, disclosed that the lawyer representing Leviste is a very young lawyer who passed the Bar examination in 2025 and is a member of the law office of the four subpoenaed lawyers.