Olongapo City, Zambales - A former police officer shot a husband and wife in front of their residence at Barangay Old Cabalan of this city in the evening of 7 August 2026.
The suspect is identified as 41-year-old alias Jerry, a dismissed police officer, who was apprehended by the victims and their children.
According to a report by the Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO) Station 4, the incident occurred around 8:15pm at Mulawin Lane, Purok 12, Barangay Old Cabalan.
The report stated that 52-year-old victim Dennis has just alighted his vehicle at their gate when the suspect appeared holding a gun. Witness recounted that Dennis was shot twice, one in the shoulder and one in the torso when he wrestled the suspect at the ground.
The suspect then shot the passenger seat where 54-year-old victim Rowena was sitting. Luckily, the victim was able to duck so the bullet only grazed her head.
The suspect was unable to escape due to the confrontation with the victim, as well as the immediate response of neighbors and the two children of the victims.
Recovered from the suspect were a caliber 9mm Luger and a caliber 9mm Daewoo.
Dennis was immediately rushed to the Baypointe Medical Center in Subic Bay Freeport Zone for immediate medical attention while Rowena was given first aid.
The suspect is now facing charges of Frustrated Murder, Attempted Murder, and violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.