Olongapo City, Zambales - A former police officer shot a husband and wife in front of their residence at Barangay Old Cabalan of this city in the evening of 7 August 2026.

The suspect is identified as 41-year-old alias Jerry, a dismissed police officer, who was apprehended by the victims and their children.

According to a report by the Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO) Station 4, the incident occurred around 8:15pm at Mulawin Lane, Purok 12, Barangay Old Cabalan.