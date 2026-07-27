A report that reached PMGEN Robert AA Morico II, the Director of CIDG, stated that the 52-year-old owner of the cooling oil establishment has no License To Operate (LTO) and Certificate of Product Certification (CPR) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), rendering the manufacturing and trading of the products illegal.

The Director of CIDG stated that pursuant to Republic Act No. 9711 (Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 ), the manufacture, distribution, sale, and offering for sale of food products without the required authorization and registration from the Food and Drug Administration are prohibited. He emphasized that businesses engaged in the food industry must strictly comply with regulatory requirements to ensure the safety and welfare

Consumer products lacking FDA certification and approval pose severe health risks. Uncertified food products bypass safety checks and may contain toxic chemical residues, heavy metals, or recycled industrial waste. As these consumer products have not undergone FDA assessment their safety and quality cannot be assured.

The CIDG leadership commends PCOL Grant A Gollod, the Regional Chief of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 3, and the CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit headed by PLTCOL Marlon M Cudal, for the confiscation of the unregistered cooking oil products; and the arrest of the violator of law. The accomplishment underscores the CIDG’s unyielding stance in busting all illegal selling and trading of consumer products nationwide.

The CIDG guarantees the public of its steadfast resolve in enforcing all the laws to protect all consumers, and urges the public to be cautious in buying consumer products— check on the label and FDA Registration Number. It advises everyone to use the FDA Verification Portal (verification.fda.gov.ph) to cross-check every brand; and report to CIDG - all warehouse, store, or online seller offering or selling unregistered food products, and the CIDG will take it from there.