Representing BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr., Deputy Director General for Administration Al Perreras said the dialogue forms part of broader efforts to address prison overcrowding and strengthen rehabilitation programs across ASEAN member states.

The initiative focuses on sharing policies, experiences and best practices on preventing recidivism and reducing repeat offenses while promoting closer cooperation among ASEAN countries and Japan.

"This dialogue also seeks to further develop cooperation between ASEAN countries and Japan in the field of law and justice," Perreras said.

He noted that reducing recidivism improves public safety, eases the burden on criminal justice systems and promotes social stability.

Perreras also cited Japan's experience in addressing prison overcrowding through public-private partnerships, close coordination between national and local government agencies, and the active participation of volunteer probation officers.

"Rest assured that you have our utmost cooperation and support in this endeavor," he told the visiting delegates.