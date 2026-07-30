Most of the school's learners belong to the indigenous Dumagat Remontado community.

The partnership was formalized through the signing of a deed of donation attended by OMF President Jeffrey Tarayao, Meralco Chief Operating Officer Ronnie Aperocho, OMF Trustee Ferdinand Geluz, B&M Global Services Manila Executive Director Lorie Barredo, and CSR team leads Marianne Sandico and Kristine Pasia.

Barredo said the initiative aligns with the company's commitment to sustainability and social inclusion by bringing clean energy to underserved communities.

Tarayao said investments in education infrastructure help improve opportunities for children regardless of where they live.

"Your contribution is not only financial—it is strategic. It signals an understanding that investing in education infrastructure is foundational to long-term social progress," he said.

Aperocho added that electricity enables access to technology and knowledge, ensuring that geographical isolation does not hinder students' education.

Since launching its School Electrification Program in 2011, OMF has provided solar electrification to 308 public schools nationwide, benefiting more than 92,000 students and over 3,000 teachers.