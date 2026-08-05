Film and TV producer and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Atty. Joji Alonso has clarified actress Barbie Forteza’s recent remark about wanting to get married in Las Vegas “para may divorce,” saying such a scenario would not work under Philippine law if both spouses remain Filipino citizens.

In a Facebook post, Alonso explained that a divorce obtained abroad by two Filipino citizens would not be recognized in the Philippines because of the country’s “nationality principle.”

“Sadly Barbie Forteza, IF you marry (even in Vegas) a fellow Filipino citizen who remains Filipino all throughout your marriage, any divorce you obtain will not be recognized under Philippine law. Your marriage continues to subsist due to what is known as the ‘nationality’ principle. Your nationality follows you wherever you are. And since divorce is not recognized under Philippine law, you remain married to him,” Alonso wrote.

She noted, however, that the situation would be different if a Filipino marries a foreign national.

“It would be different IF you married a foreign national and your husband divorced you. That divorce may be recognized under Philippine law since it would be sheer absurdity for you to continue being married to a foreigner who is no longer married to you,” she added.

Alonso’s statement came after Forteza joked during the press conference of Saving Cherry that she wanted to get married in Las Vegas “para may divorce,” a remark that quickly circulated on social media and sparked discussions about Philippine marriage and divorce laws.