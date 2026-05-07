SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

SM shares household energy-savings practices

ENGINEERS and workers inspect rooftop solar panels installed at an SM Supermalls facility as part of the company’s energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.
ENGINEERS and workers inspect rooftop solar panels installed at an SM Supermalls facility as part of the company’s energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.Photograph courtesy of SM Supermalls
Published on

SM Supermalls is encouraging Filipino households to adopt practical energy-saving habits and sustainable practices, drawing from its large-scale energy efficiency initiatives implemented across its mall network.

Over the years, SM Supermalls has rolled out various energy-efficient solutions, including rooftop solar installations and smart cooling systems designed to manage energy demand while maintaining comfortable mall spaces.

ENGINEERS and workers inspect rooftop solar panels installed at an SM Supermalls facility as part of the company’s energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.
SM’s energy strategy: Easing the grid, enriching lives

Mall-tested practices

The company said some of these “mall-tested” practices can also be applied at home to help reduce electricity costs, minimize energy waste and promote sustainable living.

One of the simplest but most effective ways to conserve energy, according to SM, is switching off lights and appliances when not in use.

The company noted that devices left on standby mode create “phantom loads,” which account for about 5 percent to 10 percent of residential energy consumption.

ENGINEERS and workers inspect rooftop solar panels installed at an SM Supermalls facility as part of the company’s energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.
Meralco Enjoins Businesses to Embrace Energy Efficiency Amid Global Uncertainty

SM advised consumers to unplug appliances at the end of the day or use UL-certified power strips to help lower electricity bills and reduce electrical hazards.

The company also encouraged consumers to check energy labels before purchasing appliances.

Under the Department of Energy’s Philippine Energy Labeling Program, energy-consuming products are assigned ratings based on performance, with five stars representing the highest level of energy efficiency.

SM also highlighted the benefits of solar energy systems for homes.

SM Supermalls energy saving Philippines
household electricity reduction tips Philippines
solar energy sustainability Filipino homes
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph