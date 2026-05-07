SM shares household energy-savings practices

SM Supermalls is encouraging Filipino households to adopt practical energy-saving habits and sustainable practices, drawing from its large-scale energy efficiency initiatives implemented across its mall network.
Over the years, SM Supermalls has rolled out various energy-efficient solutions, including rooftop solar installations and smart cooling systems designed to manage energy demand while maintaining comfortable mall spaces.
Mall-tested practices
The company said some of these “mall-tested” practices can also be applied at home to help reduce electricity costs, minimize energy waste and promote sustainable living.
One of the simplest but most effective ways to conserve energy, according to SM, is switching off lights and appliances when not in use.
The company noted that devices left on standby mode create “phantom loads,” which account for about 5 percent to 10 percent of residential energy consumption.
SM advised consumers to unplug appliances at the end of the day or use UL-certified power strips to help lower electricity bills and reduce electrical hazards.
The company also encouraged consumers to check energy labels before purchasing appliances.
Under the Department of Energy’s Philippine Energy Labeling Program, energy-consuming products are assigned ratings based on performance, with five stars representing the highest level of energy efficiency.
SM also highlighted the benefits of solar energy systems for homes.