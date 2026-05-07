SM shares household energy-savings practices

Mall-tested practices

The company said some of these “mall-tested” practices can also be applied at home to help reduce electricity costs, minimize energy waste and promote sustainable living.

One of the simplest but most effective ways to conserve energy, according to SM, is switching off lights and appliances when not in use.

The company noted that devices left on standby mode create “phantom loads,” which account for about 5 percent to 10 percent of residential energy consumption.