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QC orders power-saving measures

Aside from barangays, Executive Order 7, Series of 2026, directs businesses and public organizations across the city to adopt similar energy-saving measures.
QC orders power-saving measures
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The Quezon City government has directed all of its 142 barangays to implement strict energy-saving measures in response to rising oil prices triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.

Under Memorandum Circular 8, Series of 2026, barangays were ordered to reduce electricity and fuel consumption by at least 10 percent every month.

QC orders power-saving measures
QC orders 10% energy, fuel cut for barangays

The measures include stricter regulation of air-conditioning use, scheduled lights-off periods from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and the replacement of lights and equipment with LED and other energy-efficient systems.

The use of personal appliances inside barangay offices was also prohibited.

Aside from barangays, Executive Order 7, Series of 2026, directs businesses and public organizations across the city to adopt similar energy-saving mesures.

The local government also urged business groups and civil society organizations to adopt energy-saving practices and support programs such as the Libreng Sakay Program and QC E-Services Platform.

Oil price impact Philippines
Quezon City energy saving measures
barangay electricity reduction policy

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