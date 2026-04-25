QC orders power-saving measures

The measures include stricter regulation of air-conditioning use, scheduled lights-off periods from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and the replacement of lights and equipment with LED and other energy-efficient systems.

The use of personal appliances inside barangay offices was also prohibited.

Aside from barangays, Executive Order 7, Series of 2026, directs businesses and public organizations across the city to adopt similar energy-saving mesures.

The local government also urged business groups and civil society organizations to adopt energy-saving practices and support programs such as the Libreng Sakay Program and QC E-Services Platform.