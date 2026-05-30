Jamili, Cepada light up PVL Draft Combine

Jamili excelled in multiple categories, topping the 10-meter sprint with a time of 1.759 seconds, the pro agility 5-10-5 test with 5.109 seconds, and the hop test reactive strength index with 3.36 meters per second.

Six-foot-one opposite hitter Alyssa Solomon posted the highest vertical reach at 300 centimeters, while middle blocker Niña Ytang registered the highest approach jump at 311 centimeters.

Libero Lara Mae Silva led all aspirants in the countermovement jump with a mark of 46.4 centimeters.

Cepada also delivered an impressive showing, finishing among the top five in six different drills.