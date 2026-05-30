Jamili, Cepada light up PVL Draft Combine

Outside spikers Barbie Jamili and Khy Cepada emerged as the top performers among the 42 aspirants during the 2026 Premier Volleyball League Draft Combine held at Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong.
Day 1 of the Combine on Thursday featured anthropometric measurements as well as a series of performance assessments conducted by the Valor Performance Institute, including speed, power, reactive strength and durability tests.
Jamili excelled in multiple categories, topping the 10-meter sprint with a time of 1.759 seconds, the pro agility 5-10-5 test with 5.109 seconds, and the hop test reactive strength index with 3.36 meters per second.
Six-foot-one opposite hitter Alyssa Solomon posted the highest vertical reach at 300 centimeters, while middle blocker Niña Ytang registered the highest approach jump at 311 centimeters.
Libero Lara Mae Silva led all aspirants in the countermovement jump with a mark of 46.4 centimeters.
Cepada also delivered an impressive showing, finishing among the top five in six different drills.