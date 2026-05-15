Energy-saving strategies

With electricity rates rising and temperatures getting hotter, many Filipino homeowners are actively looking for practical ways to reduce power consumption and save money.

Energy saving has become even more important today because of global energy instability and geopolitical tensions, including ongoing Iran–US-related conflicts in the Middle East, which can contribute to fluctuations in oil supply, fuel prices, and ultimately electricity costs worldwide. When global energy markets become uncertain, even countries like the Philippines feel the impact through higher transport costs, increased generation expenses, and rising household power bills.