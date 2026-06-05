Jamili delighted over Creamline selection

She was welcomed by no less than another Adamson University star and now Cool Smashers standout Jema Galanza.

“Super happy and filled with mixed emotions because I didn’t expect that I would be picked,” the wing spiker said.

“Creamline is one of the teams that I really want to be in,” added the 23-year-old head-turner.

Jamili is one of the 11 players out of the 38 aspirants in the draft proceedings held last Wednesday at the Novotel Manila that were given their spotlight on stage to wear their respective club’s sashes.

The soft-spoken and meek Jamili put on impressive numbers during the two-day Draft Combine.

She excelled in multiple categories, topping the 10-meter sprint with a time of 1.759 seconds, the pro agility 5-10-5 test with 5.109 seconds, and the hop test reactive strength index with 3.36 meters per second.

“I’ll just give my best and contribute whatever I can to the team. I’m willing to learn with my new team and to my Ates,” she said.

“If given a chance to be fielded in, I’m going all out and improve my craft. Super excited and nervous at the same time. Of course, there are huge challenges and pressure in the PVL, so I’m going all out,” Jamili added.

Jamili will get her chance to showcase her wares in the pre-season PVL On Tour starting late June for a Creamline squad that will be playing sans open spiker Bernadeth Pons, who is taking a leave of absence to concentrate on her tour of duty with Alas Pilipinas beach volleyball squad in the Asian Games.

Galanza, a former league Most Valuable Player, expressed pride in having another Adamson product in the 11-time champion Cool Smashers.

“Very happy for her since I saw in one interview that it’s her dream to be with Creamline. If it’s me, I’ll also be happy and excited to play for the team that I dream of. And I hope it’s worth it for her to join our team,” Galanza said.