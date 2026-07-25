"We believe that he is still here. It will be more difficult for him to go outside of the country because the warrant of arrest was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), and there are about 122 countries that are members of the ICC," Matibag said.

The fugitive senator remains at large as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) continue a nationwide manhunt using non-traditional, asymmetric tactics.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the government's manhunt operation remains "on track" and is moving relentlessly.

Because Dela Rosa is a former PNP chief familiar with standard police protocols and tracking procedures, the PNP has shifted from conventional methods to non-traditional and asymmetric strategies in its efforts to arrest him.

Intelligence reports indicate that Dela Rosa remains in the country, frequently changing locations across several provinces—including documented sightings in Pampanga—using multiple vehicles and relying on a network of close associates.

The manhunt proceeded after the Supreme Court denied Dela Rosa's petition for a temporary restraining order (TRO), prompting the Department of Justice (DOJ) to direct the PNP and the NBI to enforce the unsealed International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for crimes against humanity.

Authorities are also tracking individuals suspected of helping Dela Rosa evade arrest after leaving the Senate building on 14 May.