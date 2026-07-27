According to PAGASA, the storm no longer poses an immediate threat to the municipality, while weather conditions have improved and no major damage has been reported.

Under the order, all members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, barangay disaster response teams and department heads have been directed to resume normal operations.

However, local agencies have been instructed to remain prepared and continue monitoring weather advisories. The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has also been tasked with conducting post-incident assessments, consolidating documentation and submitting final disaster reports to concerned government agencies.

The restrictions were originally imposed under Executive Order No. 41, which placed the municipality under blue alert status to reduce the risk of landslides and flooding at the height of Tropical Storm Kiyapo.

With emergency operations now deactivated, regulated mining activities and tourism have resumed, subject to existing safety protocols and local environmental regulations.