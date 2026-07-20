MANKAYAN, Benguet — Mankayan Mayor Cesar D. Pasiwen on Monday said the municipal government continues to work for the welfare of residents as the legal battle over the controversial mining exploration of Crescent Mining Development Corporation (CMDC) remains pending before the courts.
Speaking during the flag-raising ceremony at the Mankayan municipal grounds, Pasiwen commended landowners who withdrew their support for the company's proposed mineral exploration, saying their decision helped preserve peace and harmony in the community.
The mayor, however, said he could no longer issue a cease and desist order against CMDC because the dispute is now under judicial proceedings.
He explained that a temporary restraining order involving community-led barricades is currently being heard in court, preventing the local government from taking further administrative action outside the legal process.
Pasiwen acknowledged that the municipal government has been the subject of criticism and scrutiny, particularly on social media, over its handling of the mining issue.
Despite this, he said the local government's coordination with community volunteers has helped keep the situation under control and prevented the kind of disruptions experienced in previous years.
The dispute stems from residents' long-standing opposition to the mining project, citing the company's alleged lack of proper community consent and concerns over the protection of ancestral domains, agricultural lands, and critical water sources.
Pasiwen assured residents that the local government is exhausting all available legal and administrative remedies to maintain peace and order while monitoring developments on the ground.
He also called for unity and urged the community to work together as the mining dispute continues to be resolved through the courts.