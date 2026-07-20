The mayor, however, said he could no longer issue a cease and desist order against CMDC because the dispute is now under judicial proceedings.

He explained that a temporary restraining order involving community-led barricades is currently being heard in court, preventing the local government from taking further administrative action outside the legal process.

Pasiwen acknowledged that the municipal government has been the subject of criticism and scrutiny, particularly on social media, over its handling of the mining issue.

Despite this, he said the local government's coordination with community volunteers has helped keep the situation under control and prevented the kind of disruptions experienced in previous years.

The dispute stems from residents' long-standing opposition to the mining project, citing the company's alleged lack of proper community consent and concerns over the protection of ancestral domains, agricultural lands, and critical water sources.

Pasiwen assured residents that the local government is exhausting all available legal and administrative remedies to maintain peace and order while monitoring developments on the ground.

He also called for unity and urged the community to work together as the mining dispute continues to be resolved through the courts.