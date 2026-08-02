DepEd explained that the procurement of teacher laptops, covering more than 250,000 units, requires a longer process because the agency must ensure the devices meet standards for performance, durability, battery life, warranty coverage and value for money.

“Malapit nang matapos ang procurement process,” the department said.

Some social media users have questioned the usefulness of the devices and argued that schools face more pressing needs, such as additional classrooms, internet connectivity and digital equipment.

DepEd maintained that the voice amplifiers were meant to address an immediate concern faced by teachers who spend long hours speaking in crowded classrooms.

According to the agency, competitive bidding reduced the unit cost of the devices from an approved ceiling price of P480.76 to about P300 to P370 per unit, depending on location. The procurement package also includes a one-year warranty.

The department said the amplifiers would provide immediate assistance to educators while waiting for the laptop procurement to be completed.

“Ibig sabihin, makukuha ng ating mga guro ang parehong classroom support na ipinangako ni President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.: Voice amplifiers ngayon, de-kalidad na teacher laptops na ang kasunod,” DepEd said.

DepEd has separately pursued the acquisition of laptops and other information technology equipment as part of its digitalization efforts. The agency has said the devices will support lesson preparation, administrative tasks and technology-assisted learning.

Despite the criticism, DepEd insisted that both projects form part of a broader strategy to improve teaching conditions and classroom delivery, saying teachers will ultimately receive both immediate and long-term support tools.