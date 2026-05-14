Stomach bug outbreak hits British cruise ship

But health authorities said the man had suffered a heart attack and that his death appeared unrelated to the illnesses.

“At this stage, no link has been established with the gastroenteritis episode,” they said.

Port authorities said his body remained on board, “in accordance with international conventions.”

Authorities said that since Monday, 80 people on the ship had suffered from “symptoms consistent with an acute digestive infection.”

They said the lockdown order had been issued as an “abundance of caution” and to “avoid psychosis,” given international worry over the hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius, which set sail from Argentina and is now heading back to the Netherlands after being evacuated.