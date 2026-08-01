The University of the Philippines (UP) on Saturday began administering the UP College Admission Test (UPCAT), with more than 153,000 aspiring students taking one of the country's most competitive college entrance examinations at 118 testing centers nationwide.

According to the UP Office of Admissions, around 153,000 examinees are expected to take this year's UPCAT.

Testing centers have been set up across Regions I to XIII, as well as the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), National Capital Region (NCR), MIMAROPA, and the Negros Island Region, including UP constituent universities serving as examination venues.