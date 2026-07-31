The workshops trained members of the Barangay Resilience Teams (BRTs) and Municipal Resilience Teams (MRTs)in 10 municipalities: Luba, Daguioman and Malibcong in Abra; Conner, Kabugao and Calanasan in Apayao; Bokod and Buguias in Benguet; and Sagada and Sadanga in Mountain Province.

Organized in partnership with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices and the Bureau of Fire Protection, the program equipped participants with skills in hazard identification, vulnerability assessment, disaster preparedness, response, recovery and basic first aid.

The training also covered the effects of climate change, land use and construction practices on disaster risks.

Following the workshops, participating barangays will begin the Participatory Risk and Vulnerability Assessment, where resilience teams and residents will identify local hazards to help craft their respective Municipal Resilience Plans.