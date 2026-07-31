An unmodified opinion is COA's highest audit opinion, signifying that an agency's financial statements are fairly presented, in all material respects, in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said the recognition reflects the agency's commitment to safeguarding Filipino workers' savings.

"This latest recognition from COA affirms that Pag-IBIG Fund continues to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, prudence, and integrity in managing the hard-earned savings of Filipino workers," Aliling said.

He added that strong governance has enabled the agency to remain financially stable while supporting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, or Expanded 4PH.

Pag-IBIG received COA's unqualified opinions from 2012 to 2017 and unmodified opinions from 2018 to 2025, giving the agency 14 straight years of the state auditors' highest rating.

The latest audit opinion follows a record-setting 2025 for the agency, with total assets reaching P1.23 trillion, members' savings collections hitting P160.41 billion, housing loan releases amounting to P140.54 billion, short-term loan releases totaling P94.16 billion, net income before MP2 returns reaching P65.28 billion, and member dividends amounting to P64.34 billion.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the latest recognition validates the agency's financial performance while reinforcing public trust.

"Pag-IBIG Fund achieved another milestone year in 2025, with record levels in assets, income, and dividends for our members," Acosta said. "This 14th consecutive unmodified opinion from COA affirms that we achieved these strong results while upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and transparency in public service."

Acosta said the agency will continue expanding savings, cash loan, and housing loan programs in 2026, including support for the Expanded 4PH Program.

"This recognition assures our members that their savings are safe, protected, and responsibly managed. It also inspires us to work even harder to deliver programs and services that help Filipino workers save more, earn more, and achieve their dream of homeownership," she said.