MISAMIS OCCIDENTAL — Regional Development Council (RDC) Region 10 Chairperson and Misamis Occidental Governor Henry S. Oaminal urged innovators across Mindanao to transform local ideas into practical solutions.
He made the call during the recent 2026 Presidential Filipinnovation Awards (PFA) Mindanao Sub-National Competition. The event gathered researchers, entrepreneurs, educators, students, industry leaders, and government partners to showcase projects in agriculture, health, education, environmental sustainability, digital technology, disaster resilience, and community development.
Oaminal, who also heads the awards committee for Mindanao, said the platform was designed to provide equal opportunities for innovators regardless of their location or funding. He noted that groundbreaking ideas emerge not only from major cities or well-funded institutions but also from local farms, schools, small businesses, and communities. He emphasized that innovation is a key driver of Northern Mindanao's long-term growth strategy, supporting the region's goals of economic resilience and inclusivity.
Speaking on behalf of Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said the competition reflects Mindanao's growing role as a source of solutions to national challenges. She also commended the provincial government of Misamis Occidental for bringing together government, academe, and the private sector to make national innovation platforms more accessible to local communities.
Participants underwent coaching sessions before presenting their projects through pitches and live demonstrations before a panel of evaluators. Four entries were selected to represent Mindanao in the national competition scheduled for September.
The selected national contenders are Hospitals for Farms by Waste for Good Technology, the AI-powered Construction Management Platform by AIMHI, the Automated Coconut Sap Juice Extractor by Kasaka Agriventures, and the WERT Multi-Hazard Emergency Command Infrastructure for Local Government Units by POLLD Emergency System Corporation.
Oaminal said hosting the event underscores the region's commitment to supporting grassroots innovation and providing local talent with opportunities for national recognition.