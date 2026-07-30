Speaking on behalf of Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said the competition reflects Mindanao's growing role as a source of solutions to national challenges. She also commended the provincial government of Misamis Occidental for bringing together government, academe, and the private sector to make national innovation platforms more accessible to local communities.

Participants underwent coaching sessions before presenting their projects through pitches and live demonstrations before a panel of evaluators. Four entries were selected to represent Mindanao in the national competition scheduled for September.

The selected national contenders are Hospitals for Farms by Waste for Good Technology, the AI-powered Construction Management Platform by AIMHI, the Automated Coconut Sap Juice Extractor by Kasaka Agriventures, and the WERT Multi-Hazard Emergency Command Infrastructure for Local Government Units by POLLD Emergency System Corporation.

Oaminal said hosting the event underscores the region's commitment to supporting grassroots innovation and providing local talent with opportunities for national recognition.