"Malaki ang responsibilidad ng ating mga sanitarians sa pangangalaga ng kalusugan ng publiko. Sila ang tumutulong upang masigurong malinis at ligtas ang ating pagkain, tubig, mga establisimyento, at komunidad," Go said.

The bill cites the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework as a reason for inconsistent professional standards and limited safeguards to ensure sanitation work is performed only by qualified practitioners.

Under the proposal, a Board of Professional Sanitary Inspectors would be created under the Professional Regulation Commission to oversee licensure, registration, professional standards and ethics. The board would also prepare licensure examinations, investigate violations and formulate policies for the profession.

The measure also directs the board to develop a Bachelor of Science in Sanitation and Hygiene curriculum and prescribe the subjects to be covered in the licensure examination.

Applicants would generally be required to pass a written examination covering sanitation laws, chemistry, biology, microbiology, epidemiology, food and water sanitation, waste management, pollution control, occupational health and environmental health planning, among other subjects.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 20 years old, possess the required educational qualifications, meet health and moral character requirements, and have no final conviction for crimes involving moral turpitude.

The bill also seeks to integrate registered sanitarians into a single accredited national professional organization while allowing members to join other professional associations.

If enacted, government agencies and private establishments requiring sanitation services would be expected to employ only duly licensed sanitarians, except in cases allowed by law.

The proposed measure provides an initial ₱10 million appropriation for implementation, with funding for succeeding years to be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.

Go said the proposal aims to strengthen accountability while giving sanitarians greater professional recognition.

"Ang layunin natin ay maprotektahan ang publiko at mabigyan din ng tamang pagkilala ang ating mga sanitary inspectors. Mahalaga ang kanilang trabaho sa pag-iwas sa sakit at pagpapanatili ng kalinisan sa ating mga komunidad," he said.