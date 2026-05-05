MARELCO sets disconnection schedule in Marinduque amid ERC moratorium claims

The Marinduque Electric Cooperative, Inc. (MARELCO) has released a schedule of power disconnections across several towns in the province due to unpaid electricity bills, based on a Facebook post circulating online.

Under the advisory, disconnections are set to begin on 7 May in the Gasan area, followed by Buenavista on 8 May, Mogpog on11 May, Sta. Cruz on 12 May, Torrijos on 13 May, and Boac on 14 May.