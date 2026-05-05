MARELCO sets disconnection schedule in Marinduque amid ERC moratorium claims

The Marinduque Electric Cooperative, Inc. (MARELCO) has released a schedule of power disconnections across several towns in the province due to unpaid electricity bills, based on a Facebook post circulating online.
Under the advisory, disconnections are set to begin on 7 May in the Gasan area, followed by Buenavista on 8 May, Mogpog on11 May, Sta. Cruz on 12 May, Torrijos on 13 May, and Boac on 14 May.
The announcement has drawn concern and criticism from netizens and residents who cited an alleged directive from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), which reportedly suspends disconnection of overdue electricity accounts from May to July 2026 as part of consumer relief measures.
As of writing time, MARELCO has not issued a formal clarification addressing the claimed ERC moratorium.
The conflicting information has sparked confusion among consumers in Marinduque, with calls for clearer guidance from both regulators and power distributors to ensure consistent implementation of billing and disconnection policies.