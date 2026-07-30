MAKATI CITY — Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno on Thursday said he is focused solely on his role as a House prosecutor in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, brushing aside questions on whether he would pursue an ethics complaint against Sen. Pia Cayetano.
The issue arose after Cayetano posted on social media an edited video of Diokno's remarks regarding the prosecution's request for subpoenas covering Duterte's bank records, tax records and Anti-Money Laundering Council reports.
Diokno earlier said the edited clip changed the context of his statements and reinforced the defense's claim that the House prosecution was conducting a "fishing expedition."
"I want to focus on my job as a prosecutor. I don't want to get distracted by anything else," Diokno told reporters on the sidelines of the Rotary Club of Manila's weekly meeting in Makati City.
"In the meantime, I will just do my job as a prosecutor. Tsaka na natin pag-usapan yung mga bagay na 'yan," he added.
Diokno also said he did not want to create the impression that he was trying to pressure a member of the impeachment court by filing a separate complaint while the proceedings were ongoing.
Several groups, including Tindig Pilipinas, have already filed ethics complaints against Cayetano before the Senate ethics committee, arguing that the social media post undermined the integrity of the impeachment proceedings.
Diokno said the impeachment trial is "moving forward very well," noting that both sides have been working to expedite the proceedings without compromising the presentation of evidence.
He said efforts have been focused on ensuring the trial moves as swiftly as possible while preserving due process.
Diokno also backed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s call to remove electricity system loss charges from consumers' bills, saying power companies—not consumers—should absorb the costs.
"'Yung nag-ooperate at nakikinabang sa mga ginagawang ganoon ay sila din dapat ang sasagot sa systems loss. Since they have big profits, I don't think it will make very much of a dent to their profits," he said.
His remarks came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his fifth State of the Nation Address, called for amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, including the removal of system loss charges and the value-added tax on those charges.
The Department of Energy has said it is reviewing possible reforms to the system loss charge.