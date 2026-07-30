MAKATI CITY — Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno on Thursday said he is focused solely on his role as a House prosecutor in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, brushing aside questions on whether he would pursue an ethics complaint against Sen. Pia Cayetano.

The issue arose after Cayetano posted on social media an edited video of Diokno's remarks regarding the prosecution's request for subpoenas covering Duterte's bank records, tax records and Anti-Money Laundering Council reports.

Diokno earlier said the edited clip changed the context of his statements and reinforced the defense's claim that the House prosecution was conducting a "fishing expedition."