The competition provides aspiring racers a pathway into motorsports, with previous winners eventually competing in the TGR Philippine Cup.

This year, Toyota is introducing a Junior Class for participants aged 18 and below, while racers aged 19 and above will compete in the Sporting Class.

Previously, participants competed in a single category, with the top three earning the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the regional finals.

The 10 fastest racers from each of the two classes will advance to the National Finals at the SMX Convention Center on 27 September.

Three racers will then be selected to represent the Philippines in the regional finals. The champions of the Junior and Sporting classes will automatically secure two slots, while the third will go to the runner-up from either class who finishes with the higher points total after the final round.

Each class champion will receive P100,000, while the runners-up will take home P75,000 each. Other National Finalists will also receive cash prizes and official Gazoo Racing merchandise.

Onsite, online qualifiers

Participants without their own PlayStation can qualify at 11 GR performance dealerships: Toyota Makati, Toyota Alabang, Toyota Silang in Cavite, Toyota San Fernando in Pampanga, Toyota Calamba in Laguna, Toyota Cebu City, Toyota Otis, Toyota Commonwealth, Toyota Manila Bay, Toyota Global City and Toyota Santa Rosa.

Those competing online must have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, Gran Turismo 7, an active PlayStation Network account and a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Both onsite and online participants are required to register in advance to secure their qualifier schedules.