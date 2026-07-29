"The Philippine Navy is currently looking into the matter to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, it would be premature to comment further while the investigation is ongoing," the PN said.

According to the Navy, Dulnuan experienced dizziness and severe chills on the morning of 21 July after completing a scheduled five-kilometer run at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui before collapsing.

Navy medical personnel immediately administered first aid at the station's medical dispensary. An initial assessment considered cardiac arrhythmia, heat exhaustion, and electrolyte imbalance before he was transferred to San Marcelino District Hospital.

The attending physician later recommended admission to the intensive care unit with a working diagnosis of heat stroke. Dulnuan was subsequently transferred to Ulticare Medical Center Inc., where he continued receiving treatment. His family was immediately informed and arrived at the hospital the same day.

Despite continuous medical care, Dulnuan was pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m. on 22 July.

The PN said the medical cause of death was identified as a severe infection affecting the central nervous system with a compromised respiratory system.

The Navy said the Education and Training Command has initiated the appropriate investigative and administrative processes and is coordinating with medical authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The investigation is ongoing, and based on the information available at this stage, there is no indication of foul play," the PN said.

The Navy also reiterated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy against maltreatment, abuse, bullying, sexual harassment, and other forms of misconduct, adding that any violations will be dealt with in accordance with existing laws and regulations.