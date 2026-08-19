The PCG stated that the Anastacia Yacht was moored near the shoreline when the mooring line broke due to strong waves, pushing the yacht towards the shore.

"Initial assessment revealed no visible hull damage, leakage, oil sheen, or other signs of marine pollution," the PCG stated.

The CGSS Mabini immediately coordinated with the vessel owner, local authorities, and concerned stakeholders to address the situation. The Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group and Coast Guard Station Batangas also extended necessary assistance in support of the planned refloating operation.

"The PCG remains committed to providing necessary assistance and working closely with all concerned parties to ensure the safe extraction and refloating of the vessel. The PCG continues to monitor the situation and will assist in resolving the incident during favorable high-tide conditions," the PCG stated.