The first focuses on personnel and organizational performance. The DOH is auditing its programs, offices, and regional operations to identify inefficiencies. Under Department Personnel Order No. 2026-4726, dozens of senior officials from the Central Office and regional Centers for Health Development have been temporarily reassigned pending the completion of performance evaluations.

The second involves primary healthcare and infrastructure. The department is reviewing 297 Super Health Centers that had been reported as completed or operational under the previous administration but were later found to be unfinished, lacking personnel, or abandoned. The DOH is also assessing ways to better integrate primary care provider networks with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to improve healthcare delivery.

The third covers disaster preparedness and structural resilience. Government-run hospitals, particularly those in Metro Manila and earthquake-prone areas such as Davao, are undergoing engineering assessments to determine their ability to withstand a magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

The DOH said the initiative aims to ensure that major hospitals and primary healthcare facilities remain operational during disasters while strengthening the overall efficiency of the country's public health system.