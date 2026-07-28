According to the initial police report, the incident occurred at around 11:15 a.m. on the third floor of a commercial mall in BGC.

The complainant, a 37-year-old female area manager, was outside her workplace when the suspect allegedly approached her, shouted profanities, falsely accused her of recording him without permission, and threatened her, causing a public disturbance.

Mall security personnel intervened and turned the suspect over to responding officers from the Fort Bonifacio Police Sub-Station 1.

The suspect was brought to the Taguig City Police Station's Investigation and Detection Management Section.

Police are preparing charges for unjust vexation under Article 287 of the Revised Penal Code for inquest proceedings before the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office.