5 arrested for allegedly harassing Colombian tourist in Makati

The suspects, all residents of Pampanga aged 18 to 23, were taken into custody at about 9:45 a.m. for allegedly violating Republic Act 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act.

The victim, who is staying in Bonifacio Global City, was walking along Kalayaan Avenue when the suspects allegedly approached him and attempted to force him to accompany them. When he refused, the group allegedly subjected him to non-consensual sexual acts, including forcible kissing and physical molestation.

The tourist immediately sought assistance from police officers patrolling the area. Responding personnel from Sub-Station 6 of the Makati City Police Station apprehended all five suspects based on the victim's positive identification.

The case has been referred to the Women and Children Protection Desk for the filing of inquest proceedings before the Makati City Prosecutor's Office.

The National Capital Region Police Office assured the victim of full legal support and protection throughout the judicial process.

Authorities also urged tourists and visitors who experience similar incidents to immediately report them to the nearest police station so offenders can be held accountable under the law.