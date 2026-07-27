"It is a big threat when we allow ourselves to lose our appreciation and care for one another. When we stop caring for our fellow Filipinos," he said.

The Speaker said lawmakers should respect differing views during the legislative process, stressing that meaningful legislation comes from dialogue and consensus rather than the number of measures passed.

He added that laws should ultimately address the daily concerns of Filipinos.

"Amid the many problems and challenges, we become firm as a country because we know how to help one another. This is who we are. These are the traits that describe us as Filipinos," Dy said.

Dy also reminded members of the House to remain accountable for their actions and to lead by example.

"We are all accountable. To ourselves, and to each other. This is a good example of change that starts with us," he said.

On the legislative agenda, Dy said the House remains committed to passing the remaining priority measures of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

He also emphasized that Congress' responsibility does not end with passing laws but extends to ensuring they are effectively implemented to improve the lives of Filipinos.

"With the resumption of sessions, let us hold onto the firm stance of moving forward with enthusiasm, listen more attentively, and serve the public with accountability," he said.