HB 9906 more of 'anti-contractor' than 'anti-dynasty' - solon

Erice said he supports reforms that improve the political system, including restrictions that would prevent contractors and their relatives from participating in the party-list system if they have existing government contracts.

However, he criticized the anti-political dynasty bill previously approved by the House of Representatives, describing it as weak and ineffective.

He expressed doubts that the House and Senate versions of the anti-political dynasty bill could be reconciled during bicameral deliberations because of significant differences between the two proposals.

Erice said the Senate version imposes stricter restrictions by limiting members of the same family from simultaneously holding certain national and local elective positions, including congressional posts.

Asked whether House Bill 9906 still contains anti-political dynasty provisions, Erice said the measure appears focused primarily on contractors and business interests.

He warned that provisions disqualifying relatives of contractors from seeking public office could be considered arbitrary if not properly defined.

"The Constitution's framers were clear that any anti-political dynasty law should not be arbitrary," Erice said.