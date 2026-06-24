Dy pushes expanded ASEAN anti-drug mandate

Speaking at the 9th Meeting of AIPACODD in Manila, Dy said the region's evolving drug problem can no longer be effectively addressed under the council's existing mandate.

Originally established in 1999 as the AIPA Fact-Finding Committee to Combat the Drug Menace (AIFOCOM), the body serves as a platform for policy discussions and regional cooperation among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Today, drug-related crimes are no longer isolated offenses. They are increasingly intertwined with a broader web of transnational organized crime that threatens regional security, undermines economic stability, and impedes human development,” Dy said.

“These threats recognize no borders, neither should response,” he added.

Dy noted that criminal networks have adapted by exploiting differences and loopholes in the legal systems of ASEAN member states.

“To stay ahead, we must pursue stronger mechanisms for collaboration and greater harmonization of our laws, denying these networks the space in which they operate,” he said.

As current host of ASEAN and president of AIPACODD, Dy said the Philippines supports expanding the council's mandate through what he described as "AIPACODD Plus."

Under the proposed framework, the council's scope would extend beyond illegal drugs to include related crimes such as money laundering, human trafficking and cybercrime.

Dy said several elements of the proposal build on reforms introduced by the Philippines in 2017, when AIFOCOM was transformed into AIPACODD to strengthen coordinated parliamentary action against drug-related threats across the region.