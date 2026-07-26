He stressed that the House's goal is not only to pass laws but also to ensure they produce tangible benefits for the sectors they are intended to serve.

"We will ensure that these proposed laws will help the President and, most importantly, the public experience relief in their daily lives," Marcos said.

Among the priority measures pending in Congress are bills seeking to institutionalize the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program and establish a National Center for Geriatric Health.

Lawmakers are also deliberating proposed amendments to the Universal Health Care Act, Rice Tariffication Law, Fisheries Code, Local Government Code and the Magna Carta for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Marcos said House members are prepared to continue work on the remaining measures once the second regular session opens on the same day as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address.

He added that existing laws must ultimately provide meaningful benefits to the Filipino people.

Before the first regular session adjourned, the House approved several key measures, including the amended Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill, the National Land Use Act, the Anti-Fake News and Disinformation Act, and the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children Act.