Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro emphasized that the absence of several senators at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. today, 27 July, is "no loss."
"Hindi naman po sila kawalan (They are no loss)," Castro directly stated.
"Ang pangulo po ang importante dito at mga opisyal na interesadong making sa Pangulo. So yung ibang opisyal na hindi gusting making sa pangulo, hindi natin sila pipilitin. Kung gusto nilang magbakasyon, mangibang bansa ay hindi natin sila mapipilit (The President is what's important here, as well as the officials who are interested in listening to the President. So for other officials who do not wish to listen to the President, we won't force them. If they want to go on vacation or travel abroad, we cannot force them)," she added.
Several members of the Senate minority bloc, including Alan Peter Cayetano, Robin Padilla, Loren Legarda, and the President's sister, Senator Imee Marcos, are expected not to attend. These senators were seen wearing black attire during earlier Senate plenary proceedings as a gesture of protest against the administration.
They add to the list of absentees due to the current detention of Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Senator Rodante Marcoleta over separate plunder cases. Meanwhile, the status and whereabouts of Senator Bato Dela Rosa remain uncertain after he escaped from the Senate on 13 May.
Vice President Sara Duterte will also skip the SONA as she currently faces an impeachment trial over alleged threats against the lives of the President and his family, as well as unexplained wealth issues.