Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro emphasized that the absence of several senators at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. today, 27 July, is "no loss."

"Hindi naman po sila kawalan (They are no loss)," Castro directly stated.

"Ang pangulo po ang importante dito at mga opisyal na interesadong making sa Pangulo. So yung ibang opisyal na hindi gusting making sa pangulo, hindi natin sila pipilitin. Kung gusto nilang magbakasyon, mangibang bansa ay hindi natin sila mapipilit (The President is what's important here, as well as the officials who are interested in listening to the President. So for other officials who do not wish to listen to the President, we won't force them. If they want to go on vacation or travel abroad, we cannot force them)," she added.