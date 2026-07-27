"This is to allow its employees the opportunity to watch and listen to the SONA as well as in anticipation of heavy traffic and possible disruptions to public transportation," the memorandum stated.

The department said a skeleton workforce would remain on duty to receive communications, letters, affidavits, motions and other pleadings to ensure the continuity of frontline services.

Malacañang earlier said this year's SONA would be "simple but dignified" and would not feature celebrity directors or entertainment personalities.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro also said the President's final rehearsal for the annual address lasted one hour and 20 minutes.

More than 20,000 police personnel were deployed to secure the SONA.