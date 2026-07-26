Around P3.8 million worth of government school property was destroyed after a fire struck Taluksangay Elementary School in Zamboanga City early on 26 July 2026.
According to Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) Marshal Supt. Leo Pioquinto, the blaze gutted a two-story, 10-classroom school building. The fire broke out at around 4:28 a.m. and was declared under control at about 5:04 a.m.
Pioquinto said no fatalities or injuries were reported. He added that authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire as the investigation continues.
Four fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection's ZCFD responded to the incident, with support from two water tankers from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.