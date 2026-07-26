Around P3.8 million worth of government school property was destroyed after a fire struck Taluksangay Elementary School in Zamboanga City early on 26 July 2026.

According to Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) Marshal Supt. Leo Pioquinto, the blaze gutted a two-story, 10-classroom school building. The fire broke out at around 4:28 a.m. and was declared under control at about 5:04 a.m.