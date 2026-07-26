Bataan Gov. Joet Garcia has lauded the Pilar 4PH Housing Project, saying it will provide affordable housing to residents of Pilar, Bataan.
Speaking during the turnover ceremony for the first phase of the Pilar 4PH Housing Project in Barangay Balut on 23 July 2026, Garcia said the initiative supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s goal of providing safe, decent and affordable housing to every Bataeño.
"Ang nasabing housing project na may kabuuang 600 units ay naisakatuparan sa pagtutulungan ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Bataan, Yunit Pamahalaang Lokal ng Pilar, Diamond Land Resources Inc. (DLRI), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) at Pag-IBIG Fund sa ilalim ng Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pamilyang Pilipino (4PH) Program," he said.
Present during the ceremony were Samal Mayor Alex Acuzar, Pilar Vice Mayor Cecilia Garcia, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., Diamond Land Resources Inc. (DLRI) President Pedro De Leon Jr., and Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta.
"Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng ating mga naging katuwang upang mabigyan ng sariling tahanan ang ating mga kababayan at nawa'y mas marami pang mga kababayan natin ang makinabang sa mga ganitong proyekto," Garcia added.
The Pilar 4PH Housing Project is part of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (Expanded 4PH) Program.
The project will provide 600 two-bedroom housing units for qualified beneficiaries, with monthly amortization starting at P2,797.14 through the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan and the Graduated Amortization Payment (GAP) option.
Garcia said the housing project demonstrates the strong collaboration among the national government, local government units and the private sector in providing affordable, quality housing for Filipinos.