Bataan Gov. Joet Garcia has lauded the Pilar 4PH Housing Project, saying it will provide affordable housing to residents of Pilar, Bataan.

Speaking during the turnover ceremony for the first phase of the Pilar 4PH Housing Project in Barangay Balut on 23 July 2026, Garcia said the initiative supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s goal of providing safe, decent and affordable housing to every Bataeño.

"Ang nasabing housing project na may kabuuang 600 units ay naisakatuparan sa pagtutulungan ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Bataan, Yunit Pamahalaang Lokal ng Pilar, Diamond Land Resources Inc. (DLRI), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) at Pag-IBIG Fund sa ilalim ng Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pamilyang Pilipino (4PH) Program," he said.